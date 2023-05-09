PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — County Executive Angela Alsobrooks launched her campaign to represent Maryland in the U.S. Senate, eyeing the seat that will be left vacant when longtime member of Congress, Sen. Ben Cardin retires.

In making the announcement, the former Prince George’s County State’s Attorney said, in part, “There aren’t a lot of people like me in the U.S. Senate – people who live like, think like and who look like the people they’re supposed to represent, but isn’t it time that changed?” Alsobrooks added, “I’m running to be a voice for families like the ones I grew up with and who I’ve worked for my entire life.”

Alsobrooks became the fourth person to announce a bid for Cardin’s seat. U.S. Rep. David Trone said he is running as did Montgomery County Councilman Will Jawando. Activist Jerome Segal also said he would seek the position.