ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a Muslim civil rights and advocacy group, held its first of three protests on Monday.

They are calling for a ceasefire in Gaza after the death toll of Palestinians surpassed 8,000 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The conflict started when the militant group, Hamas, launched an attack on Israel, kidnapping more than 200 people and killing more than a thousand in Israel.

“The amount of bloodshed that is going on, the amount of innocent people being killed, is unfathomable,” said protester Mohamad Habehh.

CAIR gathered in front of Senator Ben Cardin’s office in Rockville, Md., calling for something to be done to end violence in the region

“We’re here to demand that Senator Cardin does something about that,” said Habehh.

Other protests will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. outside Rep. John Sarbanes’ office in Columbia, Md.

The final protest will be held on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. outside Rep. Kweisi Mfume’s office in Catonsville, Md.