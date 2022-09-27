NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (DC News now) — Amtrak trains were delayed Tuesday evening after one train had an incident.

Train 2122 was traveling from Washington, D.C. to New York City when officials said the train “came into contact with a person on the tracks” near New Carrolton. All 209 passengers and the crew were uninjured, but the train was delayed by about three hours. Three other Amtrak trains were delayed as well.

Amtrak is working with Prince George’s County to investigate the incident. No further information on the person was given.