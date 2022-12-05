PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Angela Alsobrooks was sworn in to her second term as Prince George’s County Executive on Monday.

Alsobrooks is the county’s first woman to hold this position. During her remarks, she highlighted the growth she’s seen in the county and the challenges it faced over the last four years, like the pandemic as well as the rise in violence.

County leaders and guests as well as musicians from Oxon Hill High School were featured during the ceremony and county executive Alsobrooks was joined by her daughter who held the bible as she was sworn in.

On the eve of her second term, Alsobrooks said she’s ready to pick up where she left off, even with new county council members.

“It doesn’t matter to me whether the council is aligned with me. What matters is that we are aligned with the people that live here. They have made for us very clear what their concerns are; whether that be health care, education, crime. So I intend to keep my focus on the people who are here. And I’ll work with anybody as I’ve done in the past,” Alsobrooks said.

Alsobrooks was not the only one sworn into office during Monday’s ceremony. 11 new county council members were also sworn into their positions.