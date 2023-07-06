ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman assaulted an officer on July 4 and attempted to take the officer’s weapon.

At around 10:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 700 block of Newtowne Dr.

When they arrived, police spotted Yameko Brown, 22, of Annapolis attempting to light an illegal firework. They said Brown used profanity and proceeded to light the firework when an officer told him not to do it..

Officers started to arrest Brown, at which point, he pushed an officer to the ground.

Police managed to get Brown into handcuffs and began walking him to a vehicle to take him away. They said that’s when the woman accused of assaulting an officer emerged from a crowd and attempted to grab the officer’s gun. When the officer stopped her, she went back into the crowd. She later reemerged, struck the officer, and ran into a building.

The crowd moved to prevent the officers from arresting the woman. At that point, another man struck an officer. As of July 6, police still were trying to identify the woman and the second man involved in the incident.

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said in a release “I cannot stress enough that no one should strike police officers, or try to disarm them. The consequences of such actions can be dire and far-reaching. When the suspects are identified, justice will be swift and certain.”

Brown, who was released on his own recognizance, faces charges related to setting off the illegal firework and assaulting the officer, as well as additional charges.