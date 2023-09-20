Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Anne Arundel Police Department said a 12-year-old boy was hit by a pickup truck while he was riding a bicycle on Monday afternoon.

Police said that at about 6:25 p.m., they responded to the intersection of Johns Hopkins Road and Nantucket Drive for a crash involving a pickup truck and a bicyclist.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that two children on bicycles were crossing the road when one of them was struck by a pickup truck.

The 12-year-old boy who was hit was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, officials said. The other child was not injured.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 59-year-old man, stayed at the scene. He was not injured.