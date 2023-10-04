ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two Maryland men were indicted Tuesday for their involvement in facilitating a dog fighting ring.

Frederick Douglass Moorefield, Jr., 62, of Arnold, and Mario Damon Flythe, 49, of Glen Burnie, were charged with conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture and other charges related to their alleged establishment and promotion of a dog fighting ring.

According to the indictment, the men used encrypted messaging applications to talk with people around the country about dog fighting.

They would talk about dog fights, dog fighting, breeding fighting dogs, training tactics, and how to develop champion fighting dogs along with methods of evading law enforcement. They would also buy and sell veterinary supplies to use on the fighting dogs, arrange, coordinate, and wage on the fights.

If convicted, the defendants could face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for each of the 10 counts charged in the indictment.