ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police arrested two men who crashed into a trooper’s car after fleeing from a traffic stop.

The incident occurred Tuesday around 12:30 p.m., when the driver, Walter Bandy, 56, of Glen Burnie along with his passenger, Jeffrey Bawgus, 46, of Baltimore, were both involved in a crash while trying to evade police.

Police were patrolling the Brooklyn Park area when they tried to initiate a traffic stop and Bandy failed to do so. That’s when Bandy hit a patrol car and ran from the area.

Police ended up finding the two men at a residence in the unit block of Spencer Road in Glen Burnie. They were taken into custody without any incidents.

The officer who was inside his car at the time when the two men hit his car was taken to a nearby hospital.

Both men were arrested and charged with drug possession and other traffic-related charges. Police also found out that Bawgus already had two other active arrest warrants.

Police were still investigating as of Tuesday.