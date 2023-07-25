ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man after officers spotted a large amount of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department (AACPD) said that on July 21, around 10:30 p.m., officers were conducting a traffic stop when one driver, 20-year-old Jacob Dukes-Celey, took off from the officers.

Police caught up to him and stopped him in the area of Lodge Pole Court and Woodview Court in Arnold. When officers were talking to Dukes-Celey, they saw the marijuana in the passenger compartment of the car.

Police searched his car and found a little more than six pounds of cannabis, 0.6 pounds of suspected Psilocybin (hallucinogenic) mushrooms, 5.6 lbs of THC edibles, 22 THC cartridges, 46 disposable cannabis vapes, 300 grams of THC dabs, a digital scale and $425.