Anne Arundel County police said a man burglarized a business then called for help from a different location because he was hurt.

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it started when officers received an alarm about an intruder at a businesses and ended with the accused intruder’s arrest after he hurt himself.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the alarm went off at Gamestop, located at 3475 Laurel Fort Meade Rd., around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 31. When officers got to the store, they found the front door shattered and the business’ inner gate damaged. They saw that the window of the Subway next door also was shattered.

While police were there, they found out about an EMS call for a man who had a cut to his hand. Officers went to the scene of the medical call. They said their investigation found that the man who hurt his hand, Christian Alexander Wells-Dixon, 23, was the person who burglarized the Gamestop.

They arrested Wells-Dixon, and he faces charges related to the incident.