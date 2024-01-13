ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley signed a City State of Emergency Friday due to this week’s flooding, the third worst flooding event in Annapolis’s history.

The State of Emergency will help those recovering from the storm to access the VOLT Disaster Recovery Grant (DRG) Program, which helps businesses recover from damage after storm and coastal flooding events.

The weather brought a “historic storm surge” to Annapolis on Jan. 9 and 10, according to a press release – the high water mark was 5.1 feet above normal.

VOLT will allow eligible businesses and nonprofits to use grants of up to $50,000 for legitimate business expenses, such as property repairs, replacement of equipment, loss of income for damage-related closure and replacement of damaged inventory.

In the press release, Buckley expressed the lingering effects of the storm, stating:

This week’s flooding is a big story because of how high the water got during this historic event. But after the news crews leave, people don’t see how those floodwaters impact businesses, especially small businesses. Floodwaters are extremely damaging and can include fuel, debris, and even raw sewage. Floodwaters can seriously damage infrastructure. It is costly to recover from a storm like this and we are grateful to county and state officials for helping Maryland’s capital city get local, small businesses back on their feet as quickly as possible. Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley

Qualifying applicants include non-profits and small businesses that are in good standing with the State of Maryland and have a commercial brick-and-mortar location in the City of Annapolis.

The applicant must submit:

An application

A copy of 2022 business tax returns, schedule C or 990

A statement listing all damages, including details of the loss of income

Picture and/or videos of the damage

A budget detailing the use of grant proceeds

Paid invoices and canceled checks for purchases made

A completed W-9 form

All applicants will be required to be available for a site visit to review damages and to affirm the funds won’t be used for expenses that are reimbursed by another relief program or insurance policy. Businesses and non-profits will also have to submit receipts for proof of purchases.

“I want to thank the Mayor for declaring the disaster in the City of Annapolis so that our Economic Development team can make funding available to impacted businesses,” stated County Executive Steuart Pittman in a press release.

All applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and will be accepted beginning on January 16, 2024.

For more information or to submit an application, you can click here. Questions can also be sent to Stephen Primosch at sprimosch@aaedc.org.