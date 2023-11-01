ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man from Severn, Md. was arrested for licking a girl’s ear while she was trick-or-treating at his house on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the report of an assault with a handgun in the 8200 block of Dunfield Court in Severn at about 6:20 p.m.

There, a woman reported that her neighbor, 66-year-old Cedric Steven Paines – licked her daughter’s ear while she was trick-or-treating at his residence.

The girl ran home, and Paines followed her and tried to enter her house. Her mother pushed him back and he pointed a handgun at her, pulling the trigger. The gun did not fire.

Paines went back to his house where he was later arrested by officers.

While searching his home, officers seized two handguns, a shotgun, a rifle and ammunition.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Department at (410) 222-6155.