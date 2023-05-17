ODENTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said they arrested a man on child pornography charges Wednesday.

MSP’s Computer Crimes Unit said it identified Matthew R. Koontz, 38, of Odenton, Md. as a source of child pornography after investigators obtained explicit media involving minor and tracked it to Koontz.

At around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, along with state troopers ,served a search warrant at Koontz’s home.

Investigators searched Koontz’s electronic devices and said they found multiple pornographic files involving minors.

Police took Koontz to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center for processing.

Koontz faces three counts of distributing child pornography and five counts of possessing child pornography.