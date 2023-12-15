ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is now giving out free steering wheel locks in an effort to prevent potential car thefts.

Anyone who is 18 years or older and who owns a car manufactured by Kia or Hyundai is eligible to get one.

County residents can pop by these district stations for a free steering wheel lock:

Northern District Police Station: 939 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn

Western District Police Station: 8273 Telegraph Rd., Odenton

Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Rd., Pasadena

Southern District: 35 Stepney’s Lane, Edgewater

You’ll have to bring proof of Kia or Hyundai car ownership and county residency to get a wheel lock.