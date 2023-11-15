ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Anne Arundel County said they arrested a man Tuesday with an assortment of illegal narcotics.

At around 10:40 a.m., November 14, officers said they conducted a traffic stop of a gray Ford Focus in the 7300 block of Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie.

After searching the vehicle, officers said they seized around 12.7 grams of suspected cocaine, around 15 grams of suspected crack, 29 pills of Oxycodone, around 22 grams of Methadone, 30 sublingual strips of suspected Suboxone, and around 530 grams of suspected Promethazine/Codeine.

The driver, identified as Damario Murrell Johnson of Linthicum, Md. was arrested and charged accordingly.