ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find three people accused of vandalism at a church in Odenton.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the vandalism took place around 10 p.m. on June 13 at Ark and Dove Presbyterian Church, located at 8424 Piney Orchard Parkway.

Investigators said the three people involved vandalized the “Black Lives Matter” sign at the church and released still images showing at least two of the people they believe are responsible.

(Anne Arundel County Police Department)

One of the images shows the accused vandals wearing hats and masks to conceal their identity. At least one of the people had a mask featuring the Confederate flag. The other person had a sleeveless T-shirt with “American” appearing above what appeared to be a backwards version of the American flag.

The police department asked anyone who can help the investigation to contact detectives at (401) 222-6155. People also can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.