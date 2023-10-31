ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department said that a man was found shot inside a car that had crashed into a tree.

On October 30 at about 10:10 p.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of Kimwood Road and Driftwood Court in Arnold, Md., for a crash.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the driver’s seat of a Porsche that struck a tree just off the road. He had been shot in the torso.

The man died at the scene. He was identified as 38-year-old Forrest Allen Ryan, of Chester, Md.

Another SUV, that didn’t have anyone in it and was parked on the road appeared to have been hit by the Porsche before the car struck the tree.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence. They asked anyone with information to contact them at 410-222-4731.