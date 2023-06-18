ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Tears flowed on Sunday as relatives gathered in Annapolis to honor the three lives lost in a shooting on June 11 on Paddington Place.

“My little boy was taken away from me,” Harcinia Ruiz cried as she recalled her son, Mario Mireles, 27, on Sunday along the City Dock.

He is one of the three people shot and killed following an argument. A neighbor, Charles Smith, 43, is accused of the murders that investigators said started over a parking space in front of Smith’s home.

“Right now I’m dying. I’m dying inside,” Ruiz said. “But I’ve got two more kids and grandkids who need me. And I’ve got to be strong.”

Meles and others gathered for a birthday party for his brother at his mother’s home. Also killed, his father Nicholas.

“He died a hero protecting Mario,” said Eric Velasquez, one of Nicholas’ children.

The family remains devastated by what happened, especially Eric’s siblings.

“They loved him so much,” said Velasquez, as his voice seemed to crack at times. “They keep asking ‘Where’s dad, where’s dad?’ I don’t want to… I don’t want them to be upset.”

“He was my baby brother!” Mariana Segovia said with a sob as she remembered Christian Segovia, 25, the final person killed in the attack.

“I was there when he came home from the hospital,” Segovia said. “I was there when he took his first steps. I was there on his first day of school.”

The gathering at the City Dock capped off a vigil as the families joined hundreds of other people who marched through the streets of downtown Annapolis from the State House.

The families met with Governor Wes Moore before the vigil. During this time, he expressed his condolences.

They were joined by others attending the vigil to toss flower petals into Annapolis Harbor as a final tribute.

Smith remains held without bond. He could spend up to 40 years in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.