ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — An Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) faces several charges after students said he sent them sexually explicit content, asked them to share pornographic material of themselves with him, and had sex with them.

Karl Houston Walls, 27, of Edgewater, Md. is a teacher at Northeast High School.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department (AAPD) said it became aware of the allegations made by two students in May 2023. Investigators said some of the inappropriate activity of which Walls is accused took place on school property. In one incident, Walls supposedly held a knife to one of the students and asked if he could “use it.”

The police department told AACPS when it found out about the accusations and that the school district transferred Walls to a position in which he had no contact with students, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The following charges were filed against Walls on July 5:

Rape Second Degree

Cause to Ingest Bodily Fluids

Perverted Practice

Sexual Solicitation of a Minor

Sex Abuse of a Minor

4th Degree Sex Offense-Person of Authority (4 counts)

2nd Degree Assault (3 counts)

23-717847

Dangerous Weapon with Intent to Injure

4th Degree Sex Offense – Person of Authority

2nd Degree Assault

A judge denied bond for Walls on July 7.

Investigators said there was a possibility he had similar encounters with other students and asked that anyone with information that could help the investigation call (410) 222-4700 or (410) 222-0306.