HANOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a karate teacher whom they said sexually abused a child who was his student.

Harry Conaway, 71, faces 28 criminal charges. Some of the charges include sex offense of a minor, second degree rape, third and fourth degree sex offense, second degree assault, and perverted practice.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the alleged abuse took place over the course of several months in and near a storage shed that Conaway converted into a dojo on his property in Hanover where he would conduct private karate lessons.

Detectives said they still were investigating but that there is nothing to suggest that there were any other victims involved.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call at (410) 222-4733 or (410) 222-4700.