ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — In a post on the X platform, the City of Laurel announced several food and clothing giveaways for the holiday season.
The following is a list of free food and clothing giveaways in the area that will take place over the next week.
- Clothing and Food Giveaway – First UM Church, 424 Main St. (301-725-3093) – 11/17, 9:00-11:00 a.m.
- Thanksgiving Food Giveaway – Charisma Food Bank, Braygreen Rd. (301-437-9441) – 11/18, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
- Thanksgiving Food Drive-Thru – Joseph R. Robison Laurel Municipal Center, 8103 Sandy Spring Rd. – 11/18, 12:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
- Little Chapel Food Pantry – St. Philip’s Church, Corner of 6th and Prince George St. (301-776-5151) – 11/19 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
- Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway – Living Hope Church, 613 Montgomery St. (301-497-6424) – 11/21 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.