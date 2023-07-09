ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (DC News Now) — During the dog days of summer, people pack up their cars and head to the beach.

What happens when instead of children you have furbabies? During the summer months, dogs are not allowed on the beaches of Ocean City or Virginia Beach.

One place you can enjoy a day in the sun with your pups is in Annapolis, Maryland, at the dog beach at Quiet Waters Park. The 340-acre park in Anne Arundel County features trails, picnic areas, playgrounds, and two off-leash dog parks including the secluded dog beach.

Jasmine Thomas and Ashley Rodgers brought their two dogs from Beltsville, Md to the dog beach for the first time, and they said they would recommend it to other dog owners, saying: “It’s fun, it’s big, it’s not too deep, and I love the sand.”

Fairfax, Virginia’s Dustin Harris said that his dog, Lucca is having a great time and not having any issues with the other dogs: ” She’s got her one ball with her and no one has taken it yet, which is good, so overall it’s been great.”

Harris’s girlfriend Natalie Lescano said she found the dog beach on Google. Lescano was impressed with the friendliness of the dogs and their owners and believes the beach’s best feature is that it’s gated.

Ted Clark has been bringing his three dogs to Quiet Waters Park for years and has never come across an aggressive dog: “I think it’s a good crowd, I’ll be honest with you. I’ve never had any problems in years coming here.”

Clark said there is one advantage of spending a day at the beach with your dogs: “The best part of coming is your dogs will sleep and you’ll have 48 hours to yourself.”