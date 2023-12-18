ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland Office of the Attorney General said Monday that a man who had critical injures after an encounter with police in October died.

The office said it found out about the death of Lavaughn Coleman, 21, of Crofton, Md. on Friday, Dec. 15.

Anne Arundel County Police Department officers said they responded to the 900 block of Waugh Chapel Way in Gambrills, Md. on Oct. 29, at about 4:30 p.m., after it received a report about two men in a vehicle with guns and drugs.

The attorney general’s office said evidence showed that when police arrived at the scene, they ordered the two men, one of whom was Coleman, out of the car. The other man complied and police placed him in handcuffs.

The attorney general’s office said Coleman also indicated he was complying, but as an officer was putting him in handcuffs, Coleman stood up and ran, hitting the officer and knocking off his body-worn camera.

Cpl. A. Stallings ran after Coleman, telling him to stop before Stallings used his Taser, hitting Colman who fell to the ground and hit his head. Coleman was taken to the hospital, then to a trauma center.

He died on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Officers at the scene had body-worn cameras that recorded the whole incident. The body camera footage is generally released within 20 business days of starting an investigation.

There may be situations where more than 20 business days are necessary.