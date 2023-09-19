ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department said a man was robbed after being struck with an object on Monday night.

On September 18 at about 8:30 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of Bay Ridge Road in Annapolis for a report of a strong-arm robbery.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 27-year-old man who said he was approached by a man who showed an object and then struck him in the face, which caused him to fall to the ground.

The victim said that while he was on the ground, the suspect removed his cell phone and wallet and left the scene.

The victim went to the hospital and was treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers searched the area but did not find the suspect.