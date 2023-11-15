ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland Farm Bureau claimed in a recent release that the cost of Thanksgiving Dinner in Maryland has come down slightly from last year’s record high.

The Maryland Farm Bureau is a private nonprofit that advocates for income and quality of life of farmers local to the state.

According to a release from the group, the average price of a traditional holiday feast for 10 people is $61.17, which comes out to less than $6.20 per person.

The group attributes their data to a survey they conduct annually.

According to their data, the number marks a 4.5% decrease from last year’s record-high $64.05. However, they also said that this cost is still 25% higher than it was in 2019.

The group said the data underscores “the enduring influence of elevated supply costs and inflation on food prices since before the onset of the pandemic.”

They went on to say that Maryland features among the highest average cost of a classic Thanksgiving meal. They said an average Thanksgiving meal in the Midwest costs around $58.66, the South enjoys their Thanksgiving for $59.10, and the West eats for just $63.89.

“Our hardworking Maryland farmers work day in and day out to produce many of our favorite Thanksgiving foods, even in spite of high inflation prices and fuel costs,” says Wayne Stafford, President of Maryland Farm Bureau. “We continue to encourage Marylanders to support our state’s thriving agricultural industry throughout the holiday season.”