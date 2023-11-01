ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland State Police (MSP) said it arrested a man involved in a road rage incident that involved a shooting.

MSP said troopers responded to the area of eastbound Interstate 695 at Exit 3 where they found a man pulled over on the left shoulder with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was traveling eastbound on I-695 when another driver cut him off. The man told troopers that an argument took place and that the other driver pulled out a gun and shot him.

Police said they identified the other driver as 24-year-old Keith Felton of Gwynn Oak in Baltimore County. The charges against him are attempted murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and other firearm-related charges.

Early Wednesday morning, troopers served a warrant at Felton’s home where the arrested him. They recovered five guns from the home.