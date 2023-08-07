ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Gov. Wes Moore released a statement warning residents of the severe storms anticipated to hit on Monday.

The storms are capable of harming life and property and are said to move through the state. The risk of severe weather includes winds greater than 70 mph, flash floods, hail, lightning, wind damage and tornadoes.

Moore advised Marylanders to listen to warnings from their local Offices of Emergency Management and the Maryland Department of Emergency Management in order to prepare for the storm.

He said residents should pay attention to weather conditions, seek shelter and avoid traveling until the storm has passed.

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management raised the State Activation Level to ENHANCED, meaning the weather requires additional monitoring or resources.

Marylanders are advised to refer to the following resources to follow weather developments: