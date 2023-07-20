Thanks to my sister for her patience.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Mosquitoes near the intersection of Crain Highway and Davidsonville Road tested positive for West Nile virus.

No human cases have been reported so far in the county, according to the Anne Arundel County Department of Health.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture will spray solutions in the area the mosquitos were seen. The communities affected by the mosquito pools include Amberfield, Lake Louise, and the Northwest Crofton Community District.

Anyone exposed to the virus could experience symptoms such as headaches, fevers, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue.

The county is encouraging residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites by: