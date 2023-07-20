ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Mosquitoes near the intersection of Crain Highway and Davidsonville Road tested positive for West Nile virus.
No human cases have been reported so far in the county, according to the Anne Arundel County Department of Health.
The Maryland Department of Agriculture will spray solutions in the area the mosquitos were seen. The communities affected by the mosquito pools include Amberfield, Lake Louise, and the Northwest Crofton Community District.
Anyone exposed to the virus could experience symptoms such as headaches, fevers, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue.
The county is encouraging residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites by:
- Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.
- Wear long sleeves and pants. Create a barrier to mosquito bites by covering up.
- Remove standing water. Emptying out water that collects in toys, tires, trash cans, buckets, clogged rain gutters and plant pots will prevent mosquitoes a place to lay their eggs and reproduce.
- Keep all swimming pools chlorinated and filtered. Backyard ponds should include fish to control mosquito larvae.
- Consider using EPA-registered repellent such as those containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol or 2-undecanone.
- Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect infants when outdoors.