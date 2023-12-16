ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Naval Support Activity (NSA) Annapolis security and local law enforcement responded to threats made against the U.S. Naval Academy on Saturday afternoon.

Just after 2:15 p.m., NSA Annapolis said via its X platform that all gates to the U.S. Naval Academy were closed to inbound traffic due to an “emergency situation.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. Naval Academy said in an email that they received multiple bomb threats and reports of suspicious packages on the academy’s grounds.

All affected areas were cleared by the City of Annapolis Fire and Explosive Services Unit. As of 3:45 p.m., there was no longer an active threat. All gates were opened and the installation returned to normal operating conditions.