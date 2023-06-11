ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Annapolis Police Department said six people were shot at a home on Paddington Place on Sunday evening.

Police said three of the victims died at the scene, and the other three victims were taken to the hospital. They said the ages of the victims range from 20s to early 50s.

As of now, there is no information on the condition of the victims or what led to the shooting.

Police said they have a suspect in custody. The suspect and victims were known to each other.