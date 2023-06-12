ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — A man is in custody after being accused of shooting six people in Annapolis over the weekend, killing three of them.

Police said 43-year-old Charles Smith is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder. Police said that he is their only suspect and no one else is at risk.

It happened on Paddington Place in Annapolis on Sunday night.

The FBI, DEA and ATF are assisting local police in collecting evidence and looking at the possibility this may have been a hate crime.

This happened during what was supposed to be a birthday party. Neighbors said the victims and the shooter argued over a parking spot.

As the cause of the crime continues to be investigated, police are now also looking at helping the community heal.

“We want to go back down there in the days ahead, the days and weeks ahead to provide any type of outreach services to the community,” said Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson. “We know a lot of people, particularly young people, and old people for that fact, have been traumatized by the event.

Governor Wes Moore was in Annapolis Monday to offer his condolences to the families of the victims. He told the media that prayers are not enough and that his administration will tackle the issue of violence in Maryland communities “head-on, unapologetically and unafraid.”

Neighbors in the quiet neighborhood are shocked at what happened.

“Around this neighborhood, it’s unheard of. It’s quiet. People are friendly,” said neighbor Rich Perry.

Tomasa Valencia rents from the mother of the birthday boy.

“The woman told me, I’m going to go celebrate my eldest son’s birthday, but it never occurred to me that this would happen,” Valencia said.

According to charging documents obtained by news outlets, an argument started after Smith’s mother called a parking enforcement employee about a vehicle blocking their driveway.

“You didn’t have to kill someone over that,” said neighbor Alyssa Perry.

Police said Mireles went to Smith’s house to discuss the issue, then an argument broke out between him and Smith’s mother.

Investigators said when Smith came home, he got into an argument with Mireles that turned physical. Smith then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Ruiz and Segovia.

“There’s a lot of evil human beings. We no longer see each other as people. We see each other as strangers, and it shouldn’t be like that,” Valencia said.

Charging documents said Smith went inside his house after others ran over. They said that Smith then began shooting with a long gun out the front window, killing Nicholas Mireles — Mario Mireles’s father — and shooting three others.

Smith remained behind bars Monday evening.