ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police officers were on the scene of deadly shooting in the Laurel area Wednesday morning.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department tweeted at 10:36 a.m. that the shooting happened in the 3500 block of Russett Green East. The tweet didn’t indicate the age of the person who died in the shooting, but did say the person killed was male.