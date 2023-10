ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — The Annapolis Police Department (APD) arrested a person after receiving reports of the sound of gunshots.

The incident occurred Sunday around 12:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Spa Road.

A few minutes after 1 p.m., APD found and arrested the person – who was armed – on the balcony of an apartment. Officers also recovered “many weapons.”