ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department said that four men were shot Monday night.

Officers arrived at the scene of a shooting in the 1100 block of Reece Road in Severn. They said that at about 8:40 p.m., four men were together when they were shot.

Police described their injuries as serious but non-life-threatening.

On Monday night, the department asked people via social media to avoid the area as police continue to investigate.