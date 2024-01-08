ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Ahead of this week’s storm, with anticipated heavy rain and flooding on Tuesday and Wednesday, the City of Annapolis has sandbags available for residents and businesses.

The Annapolis Public Works Department set up sandbag operations on Dock St. behind the Annapolis Harbormaster’s office. There is a limit of five bags for residents and 10 bags for businesses.

People may be asked to show identification, and bags and shovels will be available to use.

Residents can grab sandbags on Tuesday between 7 a.m. and noon.