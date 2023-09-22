ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Anne Arundel County said they were looking for three people who robbed a 7-Eleven in Millersville.

Officers said the robbery at the convenience store, located at 495 Old Mill Road, happened around 1 a.m. Friday.

The person who was robbed told police a woman entered the store to purchase cigarettes before making a call at the rear of the store. A short time later, two men entered.

The clerk said one of the men appeared to have a handgun under his shirt.

The men demanded cigarettes, and when the clerk refused, one of them jumped behind the counter and loaded a bag with cigarettes.

All three people then left.

Police asked anyone with information to call (410) 222-6145.