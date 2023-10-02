ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two Anne Arundel County men, one of whom is a Department of Defense deputy chief, were charged with facilitating a dog fighting ring.

In a criminal complaint filed on Sept. 21, Frederick Douglass Moorefield, Jr., 62, of Arnold, and Mario Damon Flythe, 49, of Glen Burnie were charged with promoting and furthering animal venture.

According to the affidavit, Moorefield – a Deputy Chief Information Officer for Command, Control and Communications, for the Office of the Secretary of Defense – and Flythe used an encrypted messaging app to talk to people throughout the U.S. about dog fighting.

They discussed how to train dogs for dog fighting, exchanged videos and arranged and coordinated fights. Moorefield and Flythe also talked about betting, dogs who died and dog fighters who’d been caught by law enforcement.

Moorefield and others also talked about how to conceal their conduct from authorities.

On Sept. 6, law enforcement officers searched Moorfield and Flythe’s homes in Maryland. Twelve dogs were recovered and seized by the federal government. They also found veterinary steroids, training schedules, a carpet stained with blood and a weighted dog vest with a patch reading “Geehad Kennels,” the name Moorefield used to identify his operation.

A device with an electrical plug and jumper cables was also found, which the affidavit says is used to execute dogs that lose fights.

If convicted, Moorefield and Flythe face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.