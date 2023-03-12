ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now)– The Anne Arundel County Police Department said that 54-year-old Irene Nkechi Onwukwe and 85-year-old Josephine Monyei both from Glenn Dale, Marland have died after a tow truck rear-ended their car.

Police said a 62-year-old woman from Whiteplains, Maryland, whose name has not been released was also seriously injured.

Officials said that at about 12:10 a.m., they responded to the area of southbound Crain Highway at westbound Maryland Route 32 for a crash involving a tow truck and a car.

After investigating the crash, police found that the tow truck was traveling southbound on Crain Highway near westbound Maryland Route 32 when it rear-ended the car. The tow truck then overrode the car, causing both vehicles to leave the right side of the roadway and strike trees.

Nkechi Onwukwe, the driver of the car and Monyei who was in the backseat were pronounced dead at the scene. The unnamed woman who was in the front seat of the car was transported to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with serious injuries.

The driver of the tow truck, a 45-year-old male from Churchton, Maryland was transported to Baltimore Washington Medical Center with minor injuries.

This crash is under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.