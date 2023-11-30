ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State troopers said they were investigating after a U-haul truck crashed into a creek off the Baltimore Washington Parkway.

According to Police, around 7:00 a.m. troopers responded to the area of northbound Interstate 295 at Interstate 195 for a report of an overturned truck.

Investigators said the truck was traveling north on 295 when it veered off the roadway and overturned in a creek.

The driver and passengers were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police said the Maryland Department of the Environment was called to the scene to address a potential fuel leak.

One lane was closed for the duration of the investigation.