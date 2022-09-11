OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City, Pennsylvania, and in the nation’s capital.

People from all over the DMV ascended and descended the stairwells of the Gaylord National Convention Center, climbing 2,220 steps or 110 flights of stairs. But so matter how you count it, 343 New York firefighters started that journey and never came back 21 years ago.

Firefighters, past and present, took the climb alongside civilians to honor those lost when the World Trade Center collapsed. Each climber carries a badge with the name of a fallen firefighter. Bill Hinton, the program manager of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation explains that climbers do not have a personal connection to the firefighters lost in the terror attack. The climbs are a way to commemorate the tragic day.

“You may not have a personal connection with the firefighters, but we all know the fire service. We all know what firefighters do,” Hinton said.

For others, the climb holds a deeper, personal meaning. For Ryan McCall, a firefighter with the Boulevard Heights Volunteer Fire Company and Fort Belvoir Fire & EMS, the climb connected him to family who witnessed and experienced the attack on the Pentagon.

“This is my first stair climb and this one hits a little bit home for me because my aunt, during the attacks, she was in the Pentagon when it happened but she was able to get out. She passed away a couple of years ago so this was like my way to kind of reconnect,” McCall explained.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation organizes stair climbs all across the country. They support not only the families of fallen firefighters but the fire companies who are also grieving the loss of a firefighter. Hinton explains there are support groups for families as well as financial resources like scholarship programs. The foundation also puts on a camp for kids of fallen firefighters where they can connect to other children experiencing similar losses.

“We build in their lives after they have lost their firefighters and we have many programs,” Hinton said.

Hinton went on to highlight the Chief to Chief program. The program allows a fire chief who is experiencing a line of duty death to connect with other chiefs who have had similar experiences. Hinton says this allows the chiefs to help each other through a difficult time.

Brian Lachance has been a firefighter for 25 years and has taken the climb 19 times, taking the first one in Colorado. Over the next 20 years, Lachance would climb again in Texas, Wyoming, Florida, North Dakota, Florida, Virginia, and now Maryland. He climbs the stairs with at least 40 pounds of turnout gear on, which he says is around what other firefighters climbing the towers could have carried, if not more. He says the yearly climb connects him to the firefighters lost in the terror attack.

“Every time I move around the country to different departments, I always pay tribute on 911. It just connects me to the firefighters and the brothers that you know, do it together,” Lachance said. “I mean, this one right here, we had at least 10 different departments, at least that was doing it so it’s just a sense of brotherhood. You know, accomplishing a goal together.”

People can also complete their climbs virtually by climbing, walking, running, or biking indoors or outdoors to honor those firefighters up until October 31st. For more details, please visit the NFFF 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb website.