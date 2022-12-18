MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police Chief Marcus Jones said officers were investigating anti-Semitic vandalism for a second time in little more than a month.

Jones said members of the Montgomery County Department of Police were at Walt Whitman High School on Whittier Boulevard in Bethesda shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday They received a report of anti-Semitic graffiti on the school’s sign board.

Jones said the investigation comes after one the department opened on Nov. 14 after someone found anti-Semitic graffiti on the Bethesda Trolley Trail.

Jones said, “Acts of hate and bigotry are on the rise across the country and in Montgomery County. Anti-Semitism and any forms of hate/bias are not welcome in our community. The Montgomery County Police Department takes these events seriously, has coordinated with the Anti-Defamation League, and continues to investigate and identify the person(s) responsible for these incidents.”

Jones added that officers were increasing patrols to include community centers, schools and places of worship throughout the Montgomery County. He encouraged the community to work together to protect diversity in the county and “to reject anti-Semitism and hatred of any kind.”

For additional information about reporting a hate bias incident, people can visit the department’s website.