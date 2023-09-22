MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Anti-Jewish hate crimes and bias incidents in Maryland have increased by 60% last year, according to the American Jewish Community (AJC).

There were 77 antisemitic incidents in 2022 and 48 in 2021, according to a 2022 Maryland Department of State Police Hate Bias Report.

“These figures demonstrate that we need to take concrete steps to confront antisemitism; the time for simply talking about it has long passed,” Alan Ronkin, American Jewish Committee Regional director, stated in a news release.

AJC State of Antisemitism in America‘s latest report found that 41% of American Jews feel less secure than they did in 2022, and nine in 10 believe antisemitism is a problem in the U.S. Eighty-two percent of American Jews believe antisemitism has worsened in the last five years.

The AJC said it is working with the community, lawmakers, nonprofits and business leaders to tackle antisemitism through actions and education.