MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Police were looking for people who left antisemitic graffiti at two locations over the weekend.

The disturbing messages come as we’ve seen a rise in antisemitism across the county. This is the second time in just over three months that the Bethesda Trolley Trail has been tagged with antisemitic graffiti.

According to Montgomery County Police Department’s 2021 annual report on bias incidents, “of the 34 incidents motivated by religious bias 29 were considered anti-jewish, despite Jewish personals making up only 10 percent of the population.”

“As an American Jew, I’m a fifth generation American…never in my lifetime did I think that we would see the kind of hate directed in our community that we’ve seen in other parts of our history,” said Joel Rubin, the vice mayor of Chevy Chase.

The photos of the hateful images in the wildwood neighborhood area have already been removed. They show swastikas and in red paint people hanging from nooses with the words “no mercy for Jews.”

More antisemitic graffiti also was found on a brick wall at Old Georgetown Road and Tuckerman Lane.

“If society doesn’t show that it is steadfast against bigotry, and against hatred and racism and homophobia and antisemitism, it manifests,” said Ron Halber the Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington.

Many local elected officials and County Executive Marc Elrich released statements condemning the act. Montgomery County Police are also investigating this crime and are asking anyone with information to contact the department.