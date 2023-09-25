ROCKVILLE, MD (DC News Now) — There’s growing concern around Montgomery County regarding antisemitic crimes.

The principal of Blair High School sent an email to parents after some students were reported to have recorded themselves as they made an anti-semitic salute. The incident occurred after someone spray-painted an “Aryan” reference, a black swastika, and a palm tree on the wall under the Josiah Henson Parkway Pedestrian Tunnel in North Bethesda in August.

“It comes from people who are simply ignorant,” said Alan Ronkin, regional director of the American Jewish Committee.

The vandalism is among the high-profile antisemitic incidents around the county this year. The most recent came as a new report from Maryland State Police on that issue will be released on October 1. The report will show, according to Ronkin, a 60% increase last year compared to 2021.

“I wish I could say I was surprised,” Ronkin said. “But I’m not.”

Also disturbing, another report from the AJC finds 41% of American Jews feel less secure than they did a year ago. Count Ronkin among those concerned.

“I go to synagogue in northwest Washington. So large a synagogue, it is harder for me to get into that congregation than it is for me to get into the airport security,” Ronkin said.

Despite last year’s increase in antisemitic crimes, Ronkin fears next year’s report will be worse.