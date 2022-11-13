PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers were at an apartment complex in Laurel Sunday after a tree took out part of a building there.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department tweeted that crews got to the apartments, located in the 13100 block of Larchmont Rd., around 11:15 a.m. When they arrived, the found a tree into one of the buildings in the complex.

The tree brought down parts of the roof as well as portions of the balconies on the upper two levels of the three-story building.

The crews got everyone out of the building. No one was hurt.

People with the Prince George’s County Office of Emergency Management were there to help people displaced by the incident.