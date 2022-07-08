PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Prince George’s County is falling in line with a new Maryland law that requires each county to establish a police accountability task force. Some county residents are worried this new attempt designed to protect the community may fall short.

“The residents of Prince George’s county we need to be reassured that police will be policing safely and effectively,” said Joseph Colbert, co-founder of We The People.

That is precisely what the new police accountability board is supposed to do. They will receive and review complaints of police conduct within Prince George’s County.

“I’m hoping that we root out the bad apples and we bring forth good community policing, that’s what I’m hoping for,” said Tolbert.

It replaces the county’s Citizen Complaint Oversight Panel (CCOP) that’s been in place for more than 30 years. The difference between the two is the panel allowed independent investigations, the new board will not and some people are concerned.

“We’re now starting from scratch, whereas we could have been we could have absorbed the provisions already in the already existing CCOP here in Prince George’s County,” said Amity Pope – Co-Founder, PG Change Makers. “I would say as a community member with my other allies and comrades and individuals in this fight of bringing true transparency and accountability to police, wrongdoings and misbehavior and use of force and things like that in this county. I’m disgusted I’m disgusted. I am not surprised, and it’s disheartening.”

Yanet Amanuel, Public Policy Director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland agrees.

“What we would have liked to have seen is the new police accountability board that’s mandated by state law to be combined with the existing oversight panel in Prince George’s County, mainly because it has a lot more stronger oversight powers than what the state law mandated,” she said.

“The community cannot trust the entity such as a police department to solely be doing these investigations. The department investigating itself deem that in these 7000 instances, the officers were justified in 99.8% of the cases. So that means less than 1% of these situations were deemed unjustifiable use of force, which is inconsistent with the stories that we hear from committee members,” said Amanuel.

The Police Accountability Board will be made up of 11 members selected by the County Council and the County Executive. Some people question whether they can trust this selection process.

“They should hold some kind of educational townhall or something where people can ask them questions and so they can explain what it is they’re doing and how they’re gonna be doing it. The only way you build trust is to communicate. So if you don’t communicate, there’s no trust,” said Beverly John, coordinator for Prince George’s County Coalition for Police Accountability. “I would much rather be on the majority from important residents. So that way, whatever they put forth, whatever they decide, is not geared towards political pressure.”

A charging committee will also be a part of this board, members. of the committee will be appointed by the board members. Amanuel says that another way trust can be built is by choosing the right people to make these decisions.

“It’s critical that whoever these members are that are selected for this charging committee reflect and are accountable to the community. So we want community members that are on this board that will take this job seriously. [A board] that will appoint folks who will take the job of disciplining officers very seriously and will not be impartial to police or elected officials but rather to the community and the victims who’ve been harmed,” said Amanuel.

Residents in Prince George’s County say they also want transparency.

“What we really want is one for this not to happen, for people not even have to do a complaint, but if they do, at least give the community a true path to get understanding and clarity on why an accountability when misconduct really has been taking place,” said John.