GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man is facing charges after a stabbing that left someone seriously hurt.

The Gaithersburg Police Department (GPD) said officers arrested Ricky Stevens, 61, of Gaithersburg. The charges against him are First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment.

Police said around 4:30 p.m, on Monday, Aug. 8, officers from GPD and the Montgomery County Police Department were in the 18700 block of N. Frederick Ave. after they received a report about a stabbing. They found someone who had been cut. Officers helped him until medics arrived. The medics took him to the hospital with critical injuries, although police expected him to survive.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, Stevens was being held without bond.

Police did not say what they thought led to the incident.