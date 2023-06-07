BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said Wednesday that troopers arrested two drivers involved in a crash on Interstate 695 in March that killed six workers, including one driver who was accused of driving under the influence.

MSP said Lisa Adrienne Lea, 54, of Randallstown, Md. and Melachi Duane Brown, 20, of Baltimore, Md. were indicted on Monday.

Troopers said Lea was driving under the influence when she tried to change lanes on the inner loop of I-695 at Security Boulevard around 12:40 p.m. on March 22. As she made the change, her car hit the front of another car which Brown was driving.

Investigators said they believe that caused Lea to lose control of her car which went through the opening of a work zone barrier and overturned. Six people in the construction zone died as a result:

Rolando Ruiz, 46, of Laurel

Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, of Frederick

Jose Armando Escobar, 52, of Frederick

Mahlon Simmons III, 31, of Union Bridge

Mahlon Simmons II, 52, of Union Bridge

Sybil Lee Dimaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie

Lea, who surrendered to troopers Wednesday, faces the following charges:

Manslaughter (6 counts)

Negligent homicide (6 counts)

Causing the death of a vulnerable individual while operating a motor vehicle (6 counts)

Driving under the influence

Conducting an unsafe lane change

Speeding

Failure to control speed to avoid a collision

Following a vehicle too closely

Negligent driving

Aggressive driving

Troopers arrested Brown Monday. He was released to home detention after an appearance before a district court commissioner. The charges against him are: