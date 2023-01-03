FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick Police Department said Tuesday that detectives arrested two people for the killing of a woman that took place on New Year’s Eve.

Officers went to Frederick Health Hospital around 4:45 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022 after they received word that a woman who’d been stabbed was there. Mary Alice Seward, 41, died as a result of her injuries.

Detectives determined that the stabbing took place in the 200 block of Linden Ave. After conducting interviews and collecting evidence, detectives arrested Ruben Terod Williams, 38, and Erin Elizabeth Davis, 37, at their home in Union Bridge, Md. on Jan. 2.

The charges against Williams are 1st Degree Murder, 2nd Degree Murder, 1st Degree Assault, and 2nd Degree Assault. Davis faces charges of Accessory to 1st Degree Murder and Accessory to 2nd Degree Murder. As of Tuesday morning, they were in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

The Frederick Police Department asked anyone with additional information about Seward’s murder to call (301) 600-TIPS (8477), text (240)-674-TIPS (8477), or email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.