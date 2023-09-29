MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Kachina, Maryland’s Office of the State Fire Marshal’s arson detection dog is retiring after eight years.

The 10-year-old black labrador and her partner assisted in over 600 cases throughout Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania.

Kachina was initially trained as a guide dog to aid the visually impaired but her drive was recognized to be better suited as a working dog. She began training in arson prevention at two-years-old.

During her career, Kachina has responded to or trained in every Maryland county and Baltimore City. She sniffed out accelerants used to start a fire and her “heightened sense of smell” helped investigators find clues that led to the convictions of several arsonists.

According to a news release, arson detection dogs typically retire around the age of nine but Kachina “exceeded expectations” and she was allowed to work until she reached 10.

“Kachina will enjoy retirement with even longer naps, sleeping through the night, sunbathing, and a few more treats and belly rubs,” the news release stated.